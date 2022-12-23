Coffee County authorities searching for man missing since November

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Authorities say Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was last seen in the area of County Road 106 in Brundidge on Nov. 29. He was wearing blue jeans and a light blue plaid shirt. He may be in a black Nissan Titan King Cab SV with Alabama license plate number DV33382.

The missing person alert says Matthews may have a condition that impairs his judgement.

He is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and around 230 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-894-5535 or 911.

