Coffee County authorities searching for man missing since November

Michael Otecia Matthews has been missing since Nov. 29, 2022.
Michael Otecia Matthews has been missing since Nov. 29, 2022.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Authorities say Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was last seen in the area of County Road 106 in Brundidge on Nov. 29. He was wearing blue jeans and a light blue plaid shirt. He may be in a black Nissan Titan King Cab SV with Alabama license plate number DV33382.

The missing person alert says Matthews may have a condition that impairs his judgement.

He is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and around 230 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-894-5535 or 911.

