Customers without power across central, south Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold and wind have arrived, causing multiple customers to be without power across central and south Alabama.

Dixie Electric Cooperative is reporting scattered outages across its service area, affecting about 600 customers. Most of the outages are concentrated in south Montgomery. The outages there were caused by downed trees and wet ground conditions.

According to Alabama Power, 1,800 customers across its service area are without power. Those outages include:

Chilton County – 800 customers

Tallapoosa County – 400 customers

Dallas County – 170 customers

Lee County – 160 customers

Montgomery County – 100 customers

Scattered outages (fewer than 50 homes without power) also exist in Lowndes, Perry, Elmore, and Bullock Counties

Both companies have crews working to restore service to their customers.

