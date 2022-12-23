Dadeville man arrested on drug trafficking charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force successfully removed 12.5 ounces of methamphetamine from the streets on Thursday.

According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the narcotics task force received a tip that Christopher Shontae Turner, who had three outstanding distribution warrants, was spotted in a parking lot at 2643 US Highway 280 in Alexander City.

The sheriff’s office said task force agents identified Turner as the person sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and took him into custody. After Turner was in police custody, officers found 12.5 ounces of methamphetamine in his possession.

Drugs seized by the Tallapoosa County Sherriff's Department Thursday. (Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department)

Later, agents, assisted by the Alexander City Police Department, searched Turner’s residence on County Road 34 in Dadeville. During the search, police found approximately seven ounces of synthetic marijuana.

Turner is being charged with two counts of drug trafficking, three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office added more arrests are expected as the investigation into the possession and distribution of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.

