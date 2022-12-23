Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Dadeville man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Turner was arrested Thursday on drug trafficking charges
Turner was arrested Thursday on drug trafficking charges(Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force successfully removed 12.5 ounces of methamphetamine from the streets on Thursday.

According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the narcotics task force received a tip that Christopher Shontae Turner, who had three outstanding distribution warrants, was spotted in a parking lot at 2643 US Highway 280 in Alexander City.

The sheriff’s office said task force agents identified Turner as the person sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and took him into custody. After Turner was in police custody, officers found 12.5 ounces of methamphetamine in his possession.

Drugs seized by the Tallapoosa County Sherriff's Department Thursday.
Drugs seized by the Tallapoosa County Sherriff's Department Thursday.(Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department)

Later, agents, assisted by the Alexander City Police Department, searched Turner’s residence on County Road 34 in Dadeville. During the search, police found approximately seven ounces of synthetic marijuana.

Turner is being charged with two counts of drug trafficking, three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office added more arrests are expected as the investigation into the possession and distribution of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmore County Sheriff's Office
Elmore County sheriff seeks 2 who may have witnessed drowning
Deandrea Davis (left) and Richard Thomas IV (center) have been charged in connection to the...
2 charged, 1 sought in Montgomery business robbery
Worker killed in Troy industrial accident
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Friday and Saturday (December 23rd and 24th) are both First Alert Weather Days ahead of bitter...
First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday ahead of bitterly cold conditions

Latest News

Thousands of customers are out of power across North Alabama
Many customers throughout North Alabama experiencing power outages
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
VIDEO: Family finds praying mantis nest, babies in Christmas tree
VIDEO: Family finds praying mantis nest, babies in Christmas tree
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found safe.
Missing man found safe in Coffee County