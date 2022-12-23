Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNEED, Ala. (WSFA) - A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers along with it.

The Howard family of Snead purchased their family tree at a Christmas tree farm in Marshall County.

“When we bought our tree, the guy said, “Yeah, there was a tree over there with a praying mantis nest in it,” Rebecca Howard said.

While the family hoped their own tree didn’t have a nest, they didn’t think much of it until Thursday morning.

“We bought it one week before Thanksgiving, and they must have hatched late Wednesday evening to Thursday morning,” Rebecca added. “I first saw one on our baseboard in our kitchen and then another on our dog treat container and then started looking around. I immediately freaked out when I saw five on our ceiling above the tree, then probably 15 on just one curtain panel!”

A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers along with it.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers along with it.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers along with it.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Rebecca said she immediately began trying to get rid of the praying mantis, but there were just too many.

“I had my husband come home early from work to help me throw the tree out,” Rebecca said. “I quickly and carefully took down the ornaments, and we tossed the tree outside.”

The family estimates they saw well over 100 praying mantises during the ordeal.

Despite the beauty and lovely fragrance of having a real Christmas tree, the family will stick to using an artificial tree next year.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmore County Sheriff's Office
Elmore County sheriff seeks 2 who may have witnessed drowning
Deandrea Davis (left) and Richard Thomas IV (center) have been charged in connection to the...
2 charged, 1 sought in Montgomery business robbery
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Worker killed in Troy industrial accident
Friday and Saturday (December 23rd and 24th) are both First Alert Weather Days ahead of bitter...
First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday ahead of bitterly cold conditions

Latest News

Thousands of customers are out of power across North Alabama
Many customers throughout North Alabama experiencing power outages
VIDEO: Family finds praying mantis nest, babies in Christmas tree
VIDEO: Family finds praying mantis nest, babies in Christmas tree
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found safe.
Missing man found safe in Coffee County
Multiple warming centers opening up in the area
Several Alabama counties annouce warming stations ahead of extremely cold weather