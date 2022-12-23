Guest Editorial: Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 2022 has been a transformational year for our county and the Montgomery County Commission has been at the forefront of Montgomery’s recent success.

From economic development to education and the infrastructure-our county is leading the state! This year, we have made history when it comes to recruiting new, high-paying jobs and investment into our county; Montgomery county’s business-friendly climate continues to attract top-tier talent and industries from across the world!

Over 1.7 billion dollars in new capital investments were announced this year alone! We all know a high-quality education is essential for all of Montgomery’s children. That is why the commission has provided thousands of dollars in grants to area schools.

We are also proud to welcome two new energetic superintendents to our county: Dr. Melvin Brown at Montgomery Public Schools and Dr. Keith Lankford at Pike Road City Schools. Together we will work to ensure that all our schools have the resources needed to continue educating the next generation of Montgomery leaders.

We also look forward to continuing the Montgomery Thrive plan, which includes many game-changing projects aimed at reducing crime, supporting small businesses, improving infrastructure, bettering our community’s health and enhancing recreation opportunities.

Montgomery County’s history is rich, but our future is even brighter. We wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.