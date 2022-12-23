Advertise
Many customers throughout North Alabama experiencing power outages

Thousands of customers are out of power across North Alabama
Thousands of customers are out of power across North Alabama(KFYR-TV)
By Javon Williams and Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WAFF) - The cold weather is causing multiple customers to be without power in North Alabama cities and towns.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has notified the Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corporation that it will be implementing step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Program. This step means that TVA will start conducting rolling blackouts.

If you get your power from Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corporation, you may experience rolling blackouts until further notice.

The following actions will be taken by Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corporation:

●  Reduce general firm load in accordance with our documented plan that minimizes impact on public health and safety.

● The general firm load may be reduced on a rotating blackout basis using a preplanned sequence of feeder interruptions so long as the specified percentage of reduction in general firm load remains in effect.

● Forewarn members to the extent possible, and optimize the duration of the rotating blackouts to minimize adverse conditions for those affected.

● Notify appropriate local agencies and public officials as soon as practical.

● Upon notification by TVA that Step 50 is canceled, return to normal operation at TVA’s direction.

A spokesperson for Huntsville Utilities said power has been restored to customers in the New Market area. Many Huntsville Utilities customers are experiencing power outages throughout the area. Click here to find out where those outages are.

To report an outage to Huntsville Utilities, call (256) 535-4448.

TVA announced that it initiated a voluntary curtailment on Friday. Huntsville Utilities, Athens Utilities and Decatur Utilities customers are advised to limit their electric usage until temperatures rise.

TVA expects high electric demand on the system due to the extremely low temperatures.

Florence Utilities crews are responding to multiple power outages in Florence and Lauderdale County. Particular roads are not listed for the areas without power but the outage map can be viewed here.

Tuscumbia Utilities crews are working to resolve power outages in Richmond Hills. According to Tuscumbia Utilities, crews are expected to inspect and repair the issue when it is safe to work.

Crews with Athens Utilities are working on outages scattered throughout Limestone County. Athens Utilities reported that nearly 6,000 customers are without power. Most of those customers are in the East Limestone area. If you are unsure that your outage is in the system, call (256) 232-1440.

The DeKalb County EMA announced that electrical providers in the county (Sand Mountain Electric, Marshall-DeKalb, Cherokee Electric and Fort Payne Improvement Authority) could be affected by the voluntary curtailment at TVA.

