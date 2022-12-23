Mercy House serves hundreds of families in need this Christmas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mercy House’s Ministry About People is bringing Christmas cheer to families in Montgomery.

Thursday, the nonprofit opened its doors to serve a warm meal and donate gifts to those in need.

“People in the community have come together to make this a really, really beautiful day for so many people who at the last minute may not have been thought of,” said Mercy House Senior Pastor and Executive Director Ken Austin.

Over 300 families were served a Christmas meal at the MAP Center on East Delano Avenue. Fee toys and winter clothing were also provided. They even had a money tree so people could walk away with some cash.

“I know it makes a lot of mothers proud that a place like this came because they can’t afford stuff,” said Montgomery resident Diane Brooks.

Brooks lives just down the street from the MAP Center. She says this ministry is exactly what the neighborhood needed.

“I’m so glad that they have something in the community like this,” she said. “You know, there is people that need food, clothing, shelter.”

Brooks invited her friend Robin Robinson to pick up some gifts for her daughters. Robinson was grateful for the opportunity.

“It’s been a rough year and everything, so this is very helpful,” Robinson said. “This is a need, to let kids know that they have hope within them lives and letting them stay focused and keep pushing and dreaming on.”

Pastor Austin said it takes all of us in the community to make a difference.

“If the city of Montgomery, the people of Montgomery, all of us could come together, even in an effort like this, we can eliminate poverty in this community,” Austin said. “We can eliminate crime, we can eliminate a lot of the things that we don’t want and don’t believe. This is a prime example showing what working together can do.”

The MAP Center building is the former longtime home of WSFA 12 News. The center serves as a safe haven for people in the neighborhood all year round. They recently created a GED program to help those in need become more competitive in the job market.

