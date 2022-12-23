Montgomery neighborhood seeks answers on unfinished community center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been more than a year since the Carriage Hills neighborhood was promised a new community center, and very little progress has been made.

The city of Montgomery broke ground and started construction on the facility in the fall of 2021, but it came to a sudden halt in January 2022.

“Eleven months of inactivity? That’s just not good,” said Karl Strother, president of the Carriage Hills Neighborhood Association.

Strother said the community center was going to be a place for the neighborhood to gather and for the youth to have some form of enrichment after school hours and during their breaks.

“If their school does not have those type of support mechanisms, the kids just are in the neighborhood doing nothing,” Strothers said.

Neighborhood residents attended the last City Council meeting hoping to find answers, but they got an unclear explanation on why the construction stopped.

Strother mentioned he plans to continue following up with the city during the first part of the year to see if and when construction will resume.

“We need to take a different approach, and it doesn’t need to be at that City Council meeting,” he said.

WSFA 12 News is still waiting on a statement from the city on the unfinished community center.

