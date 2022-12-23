Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery neighborhood seeks answers on unfinished community center

By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been more than a year since the Carriage Hills neighborhood was promised a new community center, and very little progress has been made.

The city of Montgomery broke ground and started construction on the facility in the fall of 2021, but it came to a sudden halt in January 2022.

“Eleven months of inactivity? That’s just not good,” said Karl Strother, president of the Carriage Hills Neighborhood Association.

Strother said the community center was going to be a place for the neighborhood to gather and for the youth to have some form of enrichment after school hours and during their breaks.

“If their school does not have those type of support mechanisms, the kids just are in the neighborhood doing nothing,” Strothers said.

Neighborhood residents attended the last City Council meeting hoping to find answers, but they got an unclear explanation on why the construction stopped.

Strother mentioned he plans to continue following up with the city during the first part of the year to see if and when construction will resume.

“We need to take a different approach, and it doesn’t need to be at that City Council meeting,” he said.

WSFA 12 News is still waiting on a statement from the city on the unfinished community center.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandrea Davis (left) and Richard Thomas IV (center) have been charged in connection to the...
2 charged, 1 sought in Montgomery business robbery
Shoppers should remember emails that include the postal service logo, or mention “amazon.com,”...
Consumers warned of Amazon, USPS scams
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
Friday and Saturday (December 23rd and 24th) are both First Alert Weather Days ahead of bitter...
First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday ahead of bitterly cold conditions

Latest News

ALEA working to keep holiday traffic crashes down
Montgomery neighborhood seeks answers on unfinished community center
Montgomery neighborhood seeks answers on unfinished community center
ALEA working to keep holiday traffic crashes down
ALEA working to keep holiday traffic crashes down
Michael Otecia Matthews has been missing since Nov. 29, 2022.
Coffee County authorities searching for man missing since November