Pike Road holiday light show but with a twist

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Clark Griswold may have had the most impressive holiday light show ever, but did he have his own radio station to go with it? I think not. For that, you’ll have to head out to the Woodland Creek neighborhood in Pike Road and stop by Wayne Barron’s place.

You won’t be able to miss it.

“I started this in Arizona about 20 years ago,” said Pike Road resident Wayne Barron. “It’s grown ever since.”

Barron moved to Alabama eight years ago and just knew he had to keep it going. As for the setup?

“It usually takes a few days. I have some help to do this,” Barron said.

It’s not just the lights. Barron has something else. He loves blasting his holiday playlist, but when it started getting too loud, he had an idea.

“I wanted to figure out a way where people could sit in their cars and still hear everything. So, I have my own radio station, I think it’s 89.7. My station lasts about half a block up and down the street here. So, if you’re near the house, you can turn on the music and watch from the comfort of your car,” Barron said.

It’s a Christmas concert with an LED light show combined. For him, it’s all about seeing those little faces, peaking at his hard work.

“You can see the kids drive by and just light up,” Barron said. “Christmas is a time for the kids.”

With all these flashing lights, how’s that December power bill?

“Alabama Power called me to thank me for the Christmas bonus. No, I’m just joking. It’s not as much as you would think. It may go up 10-15 dollars in December,” Barron added.

Money well spent for a man who’s already planning his next move.

“I love doing this. I’m already planning for next year,” Barron said.

You can see it, and even hear it yourself if you get close enough, on radio station 89.7 in Pike Road out along County Road 12.

