Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Thousands of customers are out of power across North Alabama

Thousands of customers are out of power across North Alabama
Thousands of customers are out of power across North Alabama(KFYR-TV)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAFF) - The cold weather is causing multiple customers to be without power in North Alabama cities and towns.

It was announced by a spokesperson with Huntsville Utilities that power has been restored to the previously reported area.

Florence Utilities crews are responding to multiple power outages in Florence and Lauderdale County. Particular roads are not listed for the areas without power but the outage map can be viewed here.

Tuscumbia Utilities crews are working to resolve power outages in Richmond Hills. According to Tuscumbia Utilities, crews are expected to inspect and repair the issue when it is safe to work.

Athens Utilities have received reports of scatted outages in the Elkmont and Harvest areas. Other areas in East Limestone, reported by viewers include East Limestone Road and Bridle Tree Lane and Pepper Road. Crews are currently on the way to restore power.

.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmore County Sheriff's Office
Elmore County sheriff seeks 2 who may have witnessed drowning
Deandrea Davis (left) and Richard Thomas IV (center) have been charged in connection to the...
2 charged, 1 sought in Montgomery business robbery
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Worker killed in Troy industrial accident
Friday and Saturday (December 23rd and 24th) are both First Alert Weather Days ahead of bitter...
First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday ahead of bitterly cold conditions

Latest News

9th annual Camellia Bowl happening Tuesday! Here’s what you need to know
Randy Lamar Lewis
Attempted murder suspect in Huntsville Walmart shooting found in Wisconsin
Site of the community center in the Carriage Hills neighborhood
Montgomery neighborhood seeks answers on unfinished community center
ALEA working to keep holiday traffic crashes down
Food for Thought 12/22
Food for Thought 12/22