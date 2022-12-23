Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

TSA finds disassembled gun in jars of peanut butter

A TSA officer found parts of a disassembled firearm concealed inside two jars of peanut butter.
A TSA officer found parts of a disassembled firearm concealed inside two jars of peanut butter.(Transportation Security Administration via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Transportation Security Administration officer at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport found himself in a bit of a sticky situation Thursday.

He was screening some checked baggage when one of the bags triggered an alarm, according to a TSA spokesperson.

The officer opened the bag and found two plastic jars of creamy peanut butter.

Upon closer inspection, the spokesperson reported, he found parts of a disassembled semi-automatic handgun hidden inside. The gun’s magazine was loaded with bullets.

TSA officials notified the Port Authority Police, who confiscated the items, tracked down the traveler in the terminal and arrested him.

Civil penalties for attempting to bring undeclared weapons onto a flight can cost up to $15,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cold and wind have arrived, causing multiple customers to be without power across central...
Customers without power across central, south Alabama
Elmore County Sheriff's Office
Elmore County sheriff seeks 2 who may have witnessed drowning
Deandrea Davis (left) and Richard Thomas IV (center) have been charged in connection to the...
2 charged, 1 sought in Montgomery business robbery
Worker killed in Troy industrial accident
Friday and Saturday (December 23rd and 24th) are both First Alert Weather Days ahead of bitter...
First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday ahead of bitterly cold conditions

Latest News

It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages
President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House. He and first lady Jill...
Biden, first lady visit Children’s National Hospital
North Dakota authorities say a missing 80-year-old man was found safe over 70 miles away from...
Christmas miracle: Missing 80-year-old man found more than 70 miles away from home
At least one person is dead and numerous others are hurt after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in...
1 killed in 50-vehicle pileup crash in Ohio, authorities say