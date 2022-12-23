Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Ukrainian refugee couple welcomes baby in Birmingham

Ukrainian refugee couple welcomes baby in Birmingham
Ukrainian refugee couple welcomes baby in Birmingham
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of Ukrainian refugees sadly won’t be spending the holidays at home this weekend because of the on-going war with Russia.

One refugee family tells WBRC that they miss their country, but are thankful to be in Birmingham for the holidays, because of their new surprise baby.

The Kukushkin family was visiting Germany when the war broke out in their home country of Ukraine. They were quickly able to make it Florida and then here to Birmingham, but it wasn’t until after they were done fleeing with their three children that they found out they were pregnant again.

New baby, Elysei, was born on December 12 at Brookwood Hospital. Father, Serhii, said he is thankful that his wife was able to give birth in Alabama because many hospitals in Ukraine are gone right now, and he said there’s not many places for women to have children. Kukushkin said they still have family in Ukraine and sometimes are not able to get a hold of them for weeks. He said he wishes he could be with his whole family this holiday, and hopes to eventually get to go back.

Serhii said another reason they are thankful to be in the U.S. is because of their OBGYN at Brookwood Hospital. He said they struggled with finding insurance once they got to Florida, but a local Alabama doctor offered to help them have their baby, with many costs, for free.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmore County Sheriff's Office
Elmore County sheriff seeks 2 who may have witnessed drowning
Deandrea Davis (left) and Richard Thomas IV (center) have been charged in connection to the...
2 charged, 1 sought in Montgomery business robbery
Worker killed in Troy industrial accident
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Friday and Saturday (December 23rd and 24th) are both First Alert Weather Days ahead of bitter...
First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday ahead of bitterly cold conditions

Latest News

Sunset on Lake Martin
Christmas trees to be made into fish habitats at Lake Martin
As the thermostat temperatures rise with heating, so do energy costs.
Spire asks customers to conserve energy due to dramatically lower temperatures
Turner was arrested Thursday on drug trafficking charges
Dadeville man arrested on drug trafficking charges
The cold weather is causing multiple customers to be without power in North Alabama cities and...
Many customers throughout North Alabama experiencing power outages