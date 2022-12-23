Worker killed in Troy industrial accident

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - An employee at a Troy business has died after being injured on the job.

According to the Troy Police Department, the incident happened Wednesday at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. Authorities said the victim, 20-year-old Evan Kilpatrick, of Troy, died after injuries he sustained while working on a piece of machinery.

No further details have been publicly released.

