$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district.

The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

The following projects will benefit from the funding:

Jefferson County

$4,000,000 for the Valley Creek Rails to Trails in Birmingham - Funding will be used to redevelop and construct a 4.57-mile recreation and transportation project for low-income city residents.

$750,000 for the Bethel Baptist Church Family Child Care Center in Birmingham - Funding will be used to construct a multi-purpose community center providing child care and educational support for youth & families in a neighborhood that has experienced economic hardship and overall lack of investment for decades.

$500,000 for the Birmingham-Southern College for experiential learning and civic engagement - Funding will be used to provide meaningful student support in higher education and strengthen the institution’s ability to facilitate placement in high-impact internships and jobs through multiple offerings of the Krulak Institute on campus.

$2,000,000 for the Lovelady Center in Birmingham for facilities and equipment - Funding will be used to rehabilitate two dormitories, each housing 30 individual women. These two separate dormitories will be utilized as part of the intake process of the addiction recovery program.

Montgomery County

$4,000,000 for the City of Montgomery Blight Project - Funding will be used to redevelop blighted properties and revitalize neighborhoods that have historically seen a lack of investment opportunities.

$15,000,000 for the Commercial Vehicle Inspection Gate at Maxwell Air Force Base - Funding will be used to construct a commercial vehicle inspection and entry control facility area. This project will provide perimeter protection and security for Air Force personnel and assets, prevent unauthorized access, and maximize traffic flow.

$6,800,000 for the F-35 Weapons Load Crew Training Facility at the Montgomery Regional Airport (ANG) Base - Funding will be used to construct a Weapons Load Crew Training facility utilizing conventional design and construction methods to accommodate the mission of the facility. This arrangement will improve the ability to train weapons load crews and certify their continued readiness.

Dallas County

$4,000,000 for the Selma Riverfront Multi-plex - Funding will be used to acquire, redevelop, and construct a center for essential public safety services accessible to all community members.

$500,000 for the Orrville Public Library - Funding will be used to build a new municipal public library providing access to educational resources for a historically underserved community.

$1,500,000 for the Historic Brown Chapel AME Church Restoration - Funding will be used to stabilize the structure of the building to allow for further restoration of the sanctuary, bell towers, and brickwork.

Marengo County

$1,143,018 for the Tombigbee Healthcare Authority in Demopolis for facilities and equipment - Funding will be used to address many of the ongoing public health issues experienced in our region by providing high schoolers with the opportunity to rotate through the many clinical and non-clinical departments at the hospital.

Wilcox County

$595,041 for the J. Paul Jones Hospital, Camden, AL, for facilities and equipment - Funding will be used to modernize the hospital’s laboratory department to allow seamless communication with other data systems, reducing manual workload.

Clarke County

$1,000,000 for the Health Care Authority Corporation of the City of Thomasville, AL for facilities and equipment - Funding will be used to improve healthcare clinical outcomes in Thomasville and the larger Black Belt area of Alabama. The funding will provide basic and advanced treatments for many who otherwise lack access to such services and are prohibited by costs from traveling long distances to the otherwise closest providers.

Greene County

$521,100 for the Greene County Hospital and Nursing Home in Eutaw for facilities and equipment - Funding will be used to purchase and install two new generators, providing important protections and 24-hour care in the case of an emergency or power outage.

Hale County

$511,601 for the Alabama Emergency Management Agency for Hale County Storm Shelters - Funding will be used to construct six storm shelters in Hale County, Alabama. Many rural areas across Alabama’s Black Belt, including communities in Hale County, do not have access to storm shelters. The construction of these shelters would create a safe location for residents to seek shelter during severe storms.

“I am overjoyed to report that over $42 million in direct funding is on its way to Alabama’s 7th congressional district from this year’s government funding package,” Rep. Sewell said. “My team and I have worked diligently all year to ensure that money for these fifteen projects gets included in the annual funding bill so that we can make our communities safer, stronger, and more prosperous. With this historic funding, we are responding directly to some of our district’s most pressing needs and reversing decades of disinvestment!”

More information on the Fiscal Year 2023 omnibus government funding bill can be found here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.