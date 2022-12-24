Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Family reunited with dog missing since 2020

A dog was reunited with her family in Jacksonville, Florida, after disappearing from North Carolina in 2020. (WJXT)
By Jenese Harris
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - It was a Christmas miracle for a family in North Carolina when they were reunited with their dog who disappeared in 2020.

Thanks to a tracking chip, she was found hundreds of miles away in Jacksonville, Florida.

Nicholas Dawson is being reunited with one of his best friends.

“I never thought I’d see her again. You know, it’s been two years,” Dawson said.

It’s been two years since Dawson’s dog, Isis disappeared from her home in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Somehow, the six-year-old American Staffordshire terrier ended up 700 miles away in Florida.

Since Isis had a tracking chip, the Humane Society in Broward County was able to locate Dawson.

On Friday, they were reunited with belly rubs and joy.

Isis is special to Dawson because she helped him through tough times.

“She was my companion, and I was going through some things, you know, and it was just me and her,” he said. “So, it’s good to have her back.”

Now that they are reunited, his children can’t wait to see Isis again too.

As they get in the car and back on the road to North Carolina, his family will be complete just in time for Christmas.

“I think it’s going to mean a lot. I mean it’s given me a newfound kind of hope in the holidays and have hope and things like that,” Dawson said. “That something this small, this means a lot to me.”

It’s still unclear how Isis ended up in Florida, but now, she is safe and will be home for the holidays.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
Site of the community center in the Carriage Hills neighborhood
Montgomery neighborhood seeks answers on unfinished community center
First Alert 12
First Alert Weather Day Saturday due to bitterly cold conditions
Turner was arrested Thursday on drug trafficking charges
Dadeville man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

According to TVA, this plan is expected to be temporary until the highest peak power demands...
TVA announced it will no longer perform rolling blackouts as of Saturday morning
Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel
A dog was reunited with her family in Jacksonville, Florida, after disappearing from North...
Family reunited with dog missing since 2020
In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails...
US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won’t slow Santa’s travels