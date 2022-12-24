Advertise
First Alert Weather Day Saturday due to bitterly cold conditions

Lows in the teens could easily feel like single digits again Saturday morning, with the cold air sticking around through Christmas Day
First Alert: Another frigid night ahead & we remain cold and breezy through the Christmas weekend.
By Nick Gunter, Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, as the significant blast of arctic cold that has invaded Alabama continues. Temperatures dropped like a rock Friday morning, and will stay well below normal through the Christmas weekend.

Wind chills will be in the single digits everywhere Saturday morning, before only warming into teens and 20s by the afternoon. The good news is the wind will relax a bit as we move into Saturday night and Christmas Day. Even with the wind calming down it will continue to be brutally cold.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(First Alert 12)

After highs around 28° Friday and around freezing Saturday, Christmas Day will feature upper 30s. There will be a good deal of sunshine on Christmas. It just won’t do much for us due to the arctic air mass encompassing Alabama.

Overnight lows will fall into the teens the next few nights. These aren’t going to be record-breaking low temperatures since records for this stretch of days are in the single digits. It is likely that low temperatures over the next few days will finish in 2nd or 3rd place in Montgomery’s recorded history.

Temperatures will slowly warm as next week progresses. Highs will be back in the lower 40s Monday and near 50 degrees on Tuesday with dry conditions. Temps will get into the 50s on Wednesday and then rise into the 60s for Thursday and the upcoming New Year’s holiday weekend.

Gradually warming back up after Christmas...
Gradually warming back up after Christmas...(WSFA 12 News)

There are currently no rain chances over the next six days. Not a single drop of rain or flake of snow is in the forecast through the end of the day next Thursday. Things look to change for New Year’s weekend as we are tracking the potential for rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms.

