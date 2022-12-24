Need for homeless shelters in Montgomery grows as temps drop

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that the Salvation Army is temporarily closed, the need for homeless shelters in Montgomery is growing. It comes as dangerously cold temperatures threaten those living on the streets.

“It’s brutal out there. I mean this is a catastrophic event waiting to happen,” said Patrick Aitken with Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless.

Warming shelters have opened across the state, and homeless advocates are helping provide blankets and shelter where they can, but they say resources are running thin.

“There just are not enough beds in this city for those who are homeless,” said Friendship Mission Executive Director Tara Davis. “We know that as the Salvation Army is preparing to move, our calls will increase.”

The Salvation Army is temporarily moving to Mercy House’s MAP Center off East Delano Avenue to make way for the city’s new whitewater rafting park. But at their new temporary location they are unable to operate as a homeless shelter.

“They don’t have sprinkler systems so they can’t house people in that facility,” said Maj. Harvey Johnson with the Salvation Army. “So that’s a no go from the fire department.”

That means on one of the coldest nights of the year, the Salvation Army is having to divert people to Friendship Mission or warming centers. And until they can find a permanent location, that leaves the Friendship Mission as the only overnight shelter in the city.

“We’re one of the last resorts. The warming center is temporary, so people will have to come to us and unfortunately there is a waiting list right now,” Davis said.

“Even when both shelters were running at full capacity, in my opinion, just speaking of myself as a homeless advocate, we still didn’t have enough shelter space to accommodate the street homeless in Montgomery,” Aitken said.

Aitken says one solution is to build a tiny home village for the homeless. He says the only problem with that is people don’t want that in their neighborhood.

“Which part of our community is going to be willing to have a tiny home village come in? That’s where it always breaks down at,” Aitken said.

Davis says in order to operate under their current conditions they need more volunteers and funding.

“We have buildings that need to be renovated and we could get more people in,” Davis said. “We need our politicians to speak up for us.”

Although they are no longer operating as a shelter, the Salvation Army has helped people they were housing find temporary places to stay. But until the Salvation Army can find a permanent home, they are limited on how they can serve those in need.

Homeless advocates say another resource for those in need is Hands On River Region. All you have to do is dial 2-1-1 for assistance.

Friendship Mission currently has 15 children, 20 women, and 29 men across their two shelters. They will be serving a warm meal on Christmas day at their public soup kitchen off Mobile Highway. Food will be served at 2 p.m.

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is awarding $2.65 million to help Alabamians who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless obtain shelter and other related services.

The funds from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will assist 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to help individuals and families who face losing their homes or are already homeless.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless received $350,000 to contract with Family Promise of Montgomery, Montgomery Area Family Violence Program (also known as the Family Sunshine Center), Friendship Mission Inc. and Hands On River Region to provide street outreach, homelessness prevention and rapid re-housing for persons in Autauga, Bullock, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.

