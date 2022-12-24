Advertise
TVA directs local power companies to implement intermittent power interruptions

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has directed local power companies to implement planned,...
The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has directed local power companies to implement planned, short duration, intermittent power interruptions to maintain system reliably.(TVA)
By Javon Williams and Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has directed local power companies to implement planned, short duration, intermittent power interruptions to maintain system reliably.

According to TVA, this plan is expected to be temporary until the highest peak power demands are met. Here are some ways you can help over the next 36 hours:

• Lower thermostats by just one or two degrees – public safety is of utmost importance during dangerously cold weather, so don’t make big adjustments but every degree can help save on future power bills.

• Delay doing laundry or running a dishwasher until the warmest part of the day, and turn off unnecessary lights and electronics.

• When the sun is out, open window coverings on the sunny side of homes and offices, but close window coverings at night and when the sun isn’t brightly shining.

READ MORE: Local power companies implement intermittent power interruptions across North Alabama

TVA Chief Operating Officer, Don Moul, released the following statement about the power outages:

“We appreciate the work of so many local power companies, businesses and residents to assist TVA in managing the impacts of this extraordinary weather event. We remain committed to working together to manage the demands of this extraordinary weather and still make the holidays safe and warm.”

Many Huntsville Utilities customers are experiencing power outages throughout the area. Click here to find out where those outages are.

To report an outage to Huntsville Utilities, call (256) 535-4448.

TVA announced that it initiated a voluntary curtailment on Friday. Huntsville Utilities, Athens Utilities and Decatur Utilities customers are advised to limit their electric usage until temperatures rise.

TVA expects high electric demand on the system due to the extremely low temperatures.

Crews with Athens Utilities are working on outages scattered throughout Limestone County. If you are unsure that your outage is in the system, call (256) 232-1440. According to Athens Utilities, about 300 customers scattered throughout Limestone County are without power.

The DeKalb County EMA announced that electrical providers in the county (Sand Mountain Electric, Marshall-DeKalb, Cherokee Electric and Fort Payne Improvement Authority) could be affected by the voluntary curtailment at TVA.

