First Alert: Christmas remains cold, warming up by New Year’s Eve

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our period of below freezing temperatures continues as we move through Christmas morning. Temperatures will again fall into the teens and 20s under fair skies. Thankfully the wind will not be as pronounced as what we dealt with Friday and Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day itself will be chilly, but we will finally rise above freezing back into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees by the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with winds out of the northwest around 5 mph.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Sunday night will be cold, lows will fall into the teens and 20s under clear skies and light winds. Caution is still urged with the cold conditions expected through the next few nights.

Monday we will continue the warming trend, highs will top out in the middle to lower 40s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph aiding in the warmer weather for the start to the last week of 2022. Low temperatures Monday night will dip into the middle 20s with a few clouds around the area.

Tuesday will be dry and mostly sunny highs will be back into the 50s and overnight lows near freezing.

Both Wednesday and Thursday look dry and mainly sunny, afternoon highs will climb into the 60s both days with a few locations warming near 70 degrees for highs on Thursday. Overnight lows midweek will also climb above freezing, into the 40s and 50s.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

FIRST ALERT for both Friday and New Year’s Eve on Saturday as we are tracking potential rain and storm chances.

Long range forecast models show clouds building on Friday with a few showers possible late in the day. Highs will warm on either side of 70 degrees for the end of the week with cloudy skies and lows hovering in the 50s and 60s.

As of this writing, New Year’s Eve is looking cloudy and wet. Forecast models show periods of rain for the last day of the year, with warm temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A few thunderstorms are possible, something we will continue to track and fine-tune the forecast the closer we get to the upcoming weekend.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.