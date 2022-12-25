More than 250 Christmas meals delivered to River Region seniors

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Council on Aging served 281 warm meals on Christmas Day to those who may have spent this holiday alone.

The organization serves 420 meals four days a week, but this year is the time they have delivered Christmas meals.

“The past 38 years, it was done by a family that wishes to remain anonymous,” said Pam Goodwin, director of senior services with MACOA’s Meals on Wheels.

Warm dishes filled with holiday staples like ham and sweet potato casserole were packed up and sent off with volunteers. Goodwin says some of them have been helping out for over 20 years.

While volunteers said it puts smiles on both theirs and seniors faces, the meal is not just an act of kindness.

“Its also a safety check especially with the weather as cold as it is,” said Goodwin.

For information on volunteering with the Montgomery Area Council on Aging, click here.

