Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

More than 250 Christmas meals delivered to River Region seniors

(Source: WSFA12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Council on Aging served 281 warm meals on Christmas Day to those who may have spent this holiday alone.

The organization serves 420 meals four days a week, but this year is the time they have delivered Christmas meals.

“The past 38 years, it was done by a family that wishes to remain anonymous,” said Pam Goodwin, director of senior services with MACOA’s Meals on Wheels.

Warm dishes filled with holiday staples like ham and sweet potato casserole were packed up and sent off with volunteers. Goodwin says some of them have been helping out for over 20 years.

While volunteers said it puts smiles on both theirs and seniors faces, the meal is not just an act of kindness.

“Its also a safety check especially with the weather as cold as it is,” said Goodwin.

For information on volunteering with the Montgomery Area Council on Aging, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
Pike Road resident Wayne Barron has quite a light show, but it may be his own personal radio...
Pike Road holiday light show but with a twist
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
FILE - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his wife Gene Jones, right, stand on the field...
Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Latest News

‘This is an emergency’: Deep freeze causing water issues in Selma
Cathmagby Baptist Church shares holiday greeting
Cathmagby Baptist Church shares holiday greeting
AAA shares tips for staying safe on the road during winter weather
AAA shares tips for staying safe on the road during winter weather
Tallassee man killed in Christmas Eve crash