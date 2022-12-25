Advertise
Tallassee man killed in Christmas Eve crash

(MGN)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a Christmas Eve crash that claimed the life of a Tallassee man.

According to ALEA, Jordan F. Brown, 19, was killed when the 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Troopers said Brown was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Authorities said the single-vehicle wreck happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on East Fleahop Road, about three miles south of Ecletic, in Elmore County.

No further details about the crash have been released.

