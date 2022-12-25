‘This is an emergency’: Deep freeze causing water issues in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”

“If not stopped, there is a real possibility that we will run out of water,” Perkins said.

“Citizens, please check underneath your homes for busted pipes. If you have a busted pipe, you need to turn your water off at the meter,” the mayor said. “Immediately catch some water for flushing, washing, and drinking, and immediately turn the water off at the meter.”

Mayor Perkins has also asked business owners and landlords to check their properties for water leaks.

“There are several pipes busted in local businesses and as we identify those locations where water is running out of doors or windows, we are turning the water off. But we cannot check all locations,” Perkins added. “This is an emergency.”

Anyone who needs assistance turning off their water at the meter is asked to call the Selma Water and Sewer Board’s emergency line at 334-874-8857 or 334-349-1315.

Residents are also asked to immediately call those numbers if water is seen coming out of the ground and onto streets.

