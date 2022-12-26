Deep freeze causing water issues in multiple areas

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across west and central Alabama.

Dallas County:

Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”

“If not stopped, there is a real possibility that we will run out of water,” Perkins said.

“Citizens, please check underneath your homes for busted pipes. If you have a busted pipe, you need to turn your water off at the meter,” the mayor said. “Immediately catch some water for flushing, washing, and drinking, and immediately turn the water off at the meter.”

Mayor Perkins has also asked business owners and landlords to check their properties for water leaks.

“There are several pipes busted in local businesses and as we identify those locations where water is running out of doors or windows, we are turning the water off. But we cannot check all locations,” Perkins added. “This is an emergency.”

Anyone who needs assistance turning off their water at the meter is asked to call the Selma Water and Sewer Board’s emergency line at 334-874-8857 or 334-349-1315.

Residents are also asked to immediately call those numbers if water is seen coming out of the ground and onto streets.

Autauga County:

The Marbury Water System said its water levels have been low due to “customers dripping water, leaks from busted pipes, and frozen pipes.”

Officials said the system’s emergency water connections, which had been used to keep citizens with water, were stopped due to them also running low.

The system warned that their water tanks could be completely empty, resulting in no water to customers until possibly Tuesday.

“Even with lots of emergency measures in place, weather like this will sometimes override those,” the Marbury Water System added.

Macon County:

People in Macon County are also being impacted by water issues in the midst of frigid temperatures.

Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee said crews with the Macon County Water Authority are accessing breaches and working to determine when their water system will be running again.

Lee also shared that the Wall Street Water Authority, in Tallapoosa County, is experiencing similar issues, causing outages to customers on Macon County Road 37 that are supplied by Wall Street.

Both water utility companies are advising customers to check their service lines to make sure pipes aren’t broken, rather than frozen.

Additionally, Lee said the Utilities Board of Tuskegee’s system was experiencing low water pressure as of 5 p.m. Sunday.

