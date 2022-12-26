Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

First day of Kwanzaa celebrated Monday

FILE PHOTO - Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by author and activist Maulana Karenga. It is shaped...
FILE PHOTO - Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by author and activist Maulana Karenga. It is shaped by traditions and values from around the continent of Africa.(WJLA via CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Monday is the first day of Kwanzaa.

The seven-day celebration of African culture is observed every year from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Unlike many other winter holidays, Kwanzaa isn’t tied to a single religion.

It is meant include people of all religions, so people who observe Christmas or Hanukkah can also celebrate it.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by author and activist Maulana Karenga.

It is shaped by traditions and values from around the continent of Africa.

Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa is associated with one of seven specific principles: Unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across...
Deep freeze causing water issues in multiple areas in west, central Alabama
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
Tallassee man killed in Christmas Eve crash
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
First Alert 12
First Alert: Chilly to start the week, warming up by New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Ava Schmidt, 14, was a freshman at Bay Port High School in Wisconsin.
14-year-old died from flu complications days before Christmas
Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across...
Deep freeze causing water issues in multiple areas in west, central Alabama
The shooting happened Monday in the Lower 9th Ward, the New Orleans Police Department reported.
2 killed, 4 wounded in overnight New Orleans mass shooting
Russian attacks on Ukraine’s electricity grid are impairing the use of life-saving medical...
Ukraine: Blackouts threaten lives of patients