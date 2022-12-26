Advertise
Flooding reported after pipes burst in Alabama Statehouse

Sub-freezing temperatures have wreaked havoc on water pipes in houses across Alabama, and the Statehouse was no exception.
Sub-freezing temperatures have wreaked havoc on water pipes in houses across Alabama, and the Statehouse was no exception.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sub-freezing temperatures have wreaked havoc on water pipes in houses across Alabama, and the Statehouse was no exception.

A water pipe burst in the government building downtown Saturday night, according to Pat Harris, the secretary of the Alabama Senate, causing flooding in parts of the first and second floors, as well as the basement.

[READ MORE: Deep freeze causing water issues in multiple areas in west, central Alabama]

Harris said crews worked overnight until around 7 a.m. on Christmas, then returned Sunday afternoon to continue efforts to dry out the building.

The flooding, one of a number of maintenance issues affected the building, comes amid discussions by the Legislature to find a new home. Upgrading the building would cost millions, and inspectors say a new building may be the cheaper solution.

The 60-year-old building was originally designed as an office for highway engineers in the early 1960s but has been home to state lawmakers since 1985. Renovations have taken place, including the addition of an eighth floor. According to the inspection report, continuing renovations will cost $50 million over the next 10 years.

The cost of repairs for the weekend flooding incident was not immediately clear.

