Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

How to cope with grief or loss of a loved one during the holiday season

Therapists say it's important to allow yourself to feel sadness if coping with grief over the holiday season. (CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This time of year isn’t merry and bright for everyone, and the holidays can be especially hard on those grieving the loss of a loved one.

This holiday season, licensed therapist Jody Baumstein with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, says it’s important to practice self-compassion.

“You might be laughing and experiencing joy, and within seconds feel a deep wave of sadness and be crying. And there’s nothing wrong with you,” she said.

This time of year, Baumstein says it’s important to allow yourself to feel.

“Let go of this idea that things should be a certain way because sometimes in our grief we feel this immense amount of shame like we’re doing something wrong. But it’s hard because it’s hard,” she said.

Since sadness can come and go, you should have a plan if you’re out or around others.

“Is there a place where we can go to take a break? Or if we really just need to leave, having some kind of exit strategy so we don’t feel trapped,” Baumstein said.

When it comes to traditions, Baumstein says it’s OK to change them or skip them.

“If it feels really overwhelming to do something while you’re missing someone, it’s OK not to do it,” Baumstein said.

And finally, find a way to honor your loved one.

“Do it in a way that feels authentic to you. That might mean cooking their favorite meal or playing music that they loved to listen to during the holidays, or even working on a project. Something that honors their memory,” Baumstein said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across...
Deep freeze causing water issues in multiple areas in west, central Alabama
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.
Dog abandoned at the airport finds forever home with airline captain
Tallassee man killed in Christmas Eve crash
Warming up and seeing rain return to the forecast ahead of New Years Eve...
First Alert: Chilly to start the week, warming up by New Year’s Eve

Latest News

CNN, KARE, WGME, CINCINNATI ZOO & BOTANICAL GARDEN, MICHELLE PETERS, JAGUAR RESCUE CENTER,...
2022 year in review: Viral moments
A Georgia community shows support for the family of a young cancer patient.
‘People look after each other here’: Town rallies around 8-year-old with rare cancer
A Georgia community shows support for the family of a young cancer patient.
'People look after each other here': Town rallies around 8-year-old diagnosed with rare cancer
Russian shells pummeled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, December 24, 2022,...
Russia says it shot down Ukrainian drone near airbase