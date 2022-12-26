Advertise
Huntsville home considered a total loss after large fire the day after Christmas

Huntsville officials on scene of house fire on Westmoreland Ave.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville home went up in flames the day after Christmas, and Fire Chief, Jay Gates with Huntsville Fire explains the house is a “total loss.”

Fortunately, Gates says no one was in the house after a search was performed, and there are no injuries to report.

It was an active scene for over three hours.

The call came in around 3:07 AM about a fire with multiple entrapments. Again, Chief Gates explains no one was found inside the home.

The fire was through the roof when they got there, and the smoke was billowing toward the sky.

Chief Gates explains how one neighbor told him a car was missing from the driveway, so the thought is that no one was home.

Here is a look at the aftermath of that raging house fire in the early morning hours.

Huntsville fire Westmoreland Ave
Huntsville fire Westmoreland Ave(WAFF)

Investigators haven’t determined the cause of the fire, and an investigation is underway.

