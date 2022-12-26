Advertise
Montgomery Landmarks Foundation finding new ways to preserve history

The Montgomery Landmarks Foundation is contributing to many of the area’s historic preservation...
The Montgomery Landmarks Foundation is contributing to many of the area’s historic preservation efforts.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Mark Bullock
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Landmarks Foundation is among the city’s most well-respected nonprofit organizations. It’s known for contributing to many of the area’s historic preservation efforts. But Landmarks wants to do more. WSFA 12 News sat down with the organization’s executive director to talk about its future.

“Montgomery’s really unique because of the history that has happened here,” said the foundation’s director, Collier Neeley.

He says capitalizing on that history is his goal, and he’s finding new ways to do that.

Landmarks has been known in the past for saving historic structures and operating Old Alabama Town, a living history museum in downtown Montgomery. It’s a popular destination for school field trips. Neeley said the museum attracted 30,000 fourth graders from 55 counties every year.

Now Landmarks is using that popularity to expand its revenue. It’s now offering field trip organizers tours of not just of Old Alabama Town, but all of downtown Montgomery.

“We’re providing opportunities for those classes to go to the Rosa Parks Museum, to go to Freedom Rides, the Civil Rights Center, the Southern Poverty Law Center, as well the Capitol and the archives and the other mainstays of downtown,” Neeley said.

Landmarks has also created a new historic preservation consulting service, which helps businesses and cities tell their history with the help of historic tax credits. And next up will be a historic preservation loan program. Neeley said he hopes it will encourage more home restorations in Montgomery’s historic neighborhoods.

After all, Neeley said it’s those old homes and other buildings that contribute to the fabric of Montgomery. He said when locals buy into their history, tourists do as well. And growing tourism is a major goal of the community.

“When they come here from out of town and they see how locals are relating to their own city, they see that authenticity and they themselves buy into it and they themselves take ownership of it and quite literally buy things and spend money and generate an economy,” Neeley said.

The Montgomery Landmarks Foundation is in the middle of its end-of-year fundraising campaign. You’ll find more information here.

