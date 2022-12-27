Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

17-year-old accused of driving 108mph in 40mph zone, authorities say

Authorities spotted a 17-year-old allegedly driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.
Authorities spotted a 17-year-old allegedly driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD, Va. (Gray News) – A 17-year-old is facing charges after driving more than 100 mph on a road in Virginia, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook that Sgt. B.W. Collins saw a Ford Mustang driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Collins activated his light, but the driver kept going passing another vehicle in a curve.

When the sergeant recognized he couldn’t catch up to the Mustang he notified other deputies in the area.

Deputy A.T. Lechemby spotted the vehicle and stopped the 17-year-old driver at Stafford Christian Church.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was released to a parent with summonses for eluding, reckless driving by speed, passing on curve, expired registration and defective breaks.

The teen will face a court date next year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.
Dog abandoned at the airport finds forever home with airline captain
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger has died just months after being reelected to a third term...
ALEA secretary reacts after death of Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger
Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across...
Deep freeze causing water issues in multiple areas in west, central Alabama
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
Sub-freezing temperatures have wreaked havoc on water pipes in houses across Alabama, and the...
Flood cleanup underway after pipes burst in Alabama Statehouse

Latest News

Air travelers stand in an enormous line Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Southwest Airlines...
Southwest under scrutiny after wave of storm cancellations
A traveler walks in Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Flight canceled? Experts share some advice about what to do
9th annual Camellia Bowl happening TODAY! Here’s what you need to know
The U.S. faces a deadly winter storm.
More snow in store for Buffalo after blizzard ‘for the ages’