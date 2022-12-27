ALEA secretary reacts after death of Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Reaction is coming in from state law enforcement in the hours after confirmation of the death of Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger. The sheriff’s office posted the announcement on Facebook Monday night.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor reacted to the news Tuesday morning, issuing the following statement:

“It is a solemn day among the entire law enforcement community within Alabama as we all mourn the tragic and heartbreaking loss of Sheriff Sedinger. On behalf of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Sheriff Sedinger. He was a true professional and his dedication to serve the public will always be remembered. We recognize this is a devastating time for the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office as well as the entire community, which Sheriff Sedinger so faithfully served. As we continue to mourn alongside the law enforcement community, we also pray for Sheriff Sedinger’s family as they attempt to manage and cope with this terrible loss. Sheriff Sedinger courage, resolve and never-ending bravery will continue to live on and provide us all with an example of a courageous servant’s heart. Along with sharing our sincerest condolences, we pledge to make all resources available to the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office as well as the surrounding community as they grieve this unfortunate and heartbreaking situation.”

Sedinger had just been reelected to a third term as sheriff in November. He was first elected in 2014 but has worked with the sheriff’s office for nearly three decades.

The sheriff’s office’s announcement about Sedinger’s passing did not provide a cause of death.

According to state law, the county coroner, who is also an elected official, will assume the role of sheriff for the time being.

