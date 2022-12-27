Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger dies

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death of Sheriff Joe Sedinger.

The sheriff’s office posted the announcement on Facebook Monday night. His cause of death has not yet been released.

Sedinger was just reelected in November. He had worked with the sheriff’s office for nearly three decades.

According to state law, the county coroner, who is also an elected official, will assume the role of sheriff for the time being.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across...
Deep freeze causing water issues in multiple areas in west, central Alabama
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.
Dog abandoned at the airport finds forever home with airline captain
Tallassee man killed in Christmas Eve crash
Warming up and seeing rain return to the forecast ahead of New Years Eve...
First Alert: Chilly to start the week, warming up by New Year’s Eve

Latest News

William Baker is among the Wall Street Water Authority customers without water.
Notasulga residents discuss water outage
Christmas meals delivered to River Region seniors
MACOA delivers meals on Christmas
MACOA delivers meals on Christmas
Reeltown English teacher's lessons have a twist
Reeltown English teacher's lessons have a twist