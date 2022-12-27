Flood damage at 2 Butler County schools after sprinklers burst

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Butler County School System is dealing with the effects of burst water pipes at two schools, caused as temperatures plunged over the Christmas holiday weekend.

A sprinkler system burst on Christmas night in the gymnasium at Greenville High School causing “catastrophic” flood damage to the entire gym floor, as well as the locker rooms, coaches’ offices, concession room and gym foyer. As a result, the school’s home basketball games will need to be relocated for the rest of the season.

[READ MORE: Alabamians urged to end water drips when temperature rises above freezing]

At Georgiana School, officials said the sprinkler system pipes also burst, causing water damage to the Pre-K classroom. The water spread into the hallways and adjacent classrooms. Principal Deedra Benson is working to relocate the Pre-K classroom. No disruption to instruction is expected.

The school system said crews are working “around the clock” to mitigate further damage.

[READ MORE: Deep freeze breaks pipes, creates water crisis across South]

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.