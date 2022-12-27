Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Flood damage at 2 Butler County schools after sprinklers burst

A sprinkler system burst on Christmas night in the gymnasium at Greenville High School causing...
A sprinkler system burst on Christmas night in the gymnasium at Greenville High School causing “catastrophic” flood damage.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Butler County School System is dealing with the effects of burst water pipes at two schools, caused as temperatures plunged over the Christmas holiday weekend.

A sprinkler system burst on Christmas night in the gymnasium at Greenville High School causing “catastrophic” flood damage to the entire gym floor, as well as the locker rooms, coaches’ offices, concession room and gym foyer. As a result, the school’s home basketball games will need to be relocated for the rest of the season.

[READ MORE: Alabamians urged to end water drips when temperature rises above freezing]

At Georgiana School, officials said the sprinkler system pipes also burst, causing water damage to the Pre-K classroom. The water spread into the hallways and adjacent classrooms. Principal Deedra Benson is working to relocate the Pre-K classroom. No disruption to instruction is expected.

The school system said crews are working “around the clock” to mitigate further damage.

[READ MORE: Deep freeze breaks pipes, creates water crisis across South]

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.
Dog abandoned at the airport finds forever home with airline captain
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger dies
Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across...
Deep freeze causing water issues in multiple areas in west, central Alabama
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
Sub-freezing temperatures have wreaked havoc on water pipes in houses across Alabama, and the...
Flood cleanup underway after pipes burst in Alabama Statehouse

Latest News

Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across...
Deep freeze causing water issues in multiple areas in west, central Alabama
One of the easiest ways to keep your water circulating is by leaving your faucets dripping.
Alabamians urged to end water drips when temperature rises above freezing
The Montgomery Landmarks Foundation is contributing to many of the area’s historic preservation...
Montgomery Landmarks Foundation finding new ways to preserve history
Sub-freezing temperatures have wreaked havoc on water pipes in houses across Alabama, and the...
Flood cleanup underway after pipes burst in Alabama Statehouse