Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Hundreds of fans rally ahead of Camellia Bowl

By Brady Talbert
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From cheerleaders, children, to even a live eagle, hundreds of Georgia Southern fans packed Montgomery’s Union Station Train Shed the night before the Camellia Bowl.

“Got to come support the team. I love it,” said Georgia Southern fan Aisha Cooper. “I love football. We’re so excited for tomorrow.”

Temperatures were in the 30s during the pep rally, but fans still came out.

“It’s our alma mater. We love it. Make it out to all the football games we can. Big fans,” said Georgia Southern fan Kevin Breslin. “Always support the team, no matter what.”

While the cold weather did not deter Georgia Southern fans, it did cause problems for the Buffalo Bulls. Western New York is facing a historic blizzard, leaving the team without a band, cheerleaders, family and friends.

“We certainly have them, like Marcus Fuqua said, in our hearts and on our minds as they go through just a tough time right now dealing with all the weather,” said Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist.

While they are rivals on the field, Georgia Southern fans are sympathetic and have the Bulls on their minds.

“I wish we could have did more to like support them, but I do feel so, so sorry and bad for them,” Cooper said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across...
Deep freeze causing water issues in multiple areas in west, central Alabama
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.
Dog abandoned at the airport finds forever home with airline captain
Tallassee man killed in Christmas Eve crash
Warming up and seeing rain return to the forecast ahead of New Years Eve...
First Alert: Warmer air returns, storms on the horizon

Latest News

Hundreds of fans rally ahead of Camellia Bowl
Hundreds of fans rally ahead of Camellia Bowl
Former Troy coach honored at Alabama Football Legend luncheon
Former Troy coach honored at Alabama Football Legend luncheon
Teams hold final practices for Camellia Bowl
Teams hold final practices for Camellia Bowl
FILE - Kathy Whitworth of San Antonio, blast out of sand trap on 18th green and then sinks a...
Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83