Hundreds of fans rally ahead of Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From cheerleaders, children, to even a live eagle, hundreds of Georgia Southern fans packed Montgomery’s Union Station Train Shed the night before the Camellia Bowl.

“Got to come support the team. I love it,” said Georgia Southern fan Aisha Cooper. “I love football. We’re so excited for tomorrow.”

Temperatures were in the 30s during the pep rally, but fans still came out.

#HappeningNow A pep rally is underway in Downtown Montgomery ahead of tomorrow’s @CamelliaBowl. pic.twitter.com/y45ngOURMw — Brady Talbert (@BradyTalbert) December 26, 2022

“It’s our alma mater. We love it. Make it out to all the football games we can. Big fans,” said Georgia Southern fan Kevin Breslin. “Always support the team, no matter what.”

While the cold weather did not deter Georgia Southern fans, it did cause problems for the Buffalo Bulls. Western New York is facing a historic blizzard, leaving the team without a band, cheerleaders, family and friends.

“We certainly have them, like Marcus Fuqua said, in our hearts and on our minds as they go through just a tough time right now dealing with all the weather,” said Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist.

While they are rivals on the field, Georgia Southern fans are sympathetic and have the Bulls on their minds.

“I wish we could have did more to like support them, but I do feel so, so sorry and bad for them,” Cooper said.

