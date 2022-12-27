Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Mental health-related emergency room visits on the rise among children, study finds

FILE – Children's hospitals are seeing more visits and revisits to their emergency departments...
FILE – Children's hospitals are seeing more visits and revisits to their emergency departments related to mental health, a newly published study shows.(Credit: MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Emergency rooms in children’s hospitals are seeing more visits and revisits related to mental health, according to a new study.

The study published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics found that, starting in 2015, mental health visits in pediatric emergency departments increased 8% every year for five years.

About 13% of those patients revisited the hospital within six months.

Researchers say the number of mental health visits that led to a revisit remained stable among patients of all ages, but pediatric mental health revisits increased 6.3% annually.

Researchers called the analysis “concerning.”

The study used data from more than 200,000 patients from 38 children’s hospitals in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger has died just months after being reelected to a third term...
Ivey orders flags lowered in honor of late Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger
Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.
Dog abandoned at the airport finds forever home with airline captain
A Tallassee teen has died and two others are injured following a Monday afternoon crash...
Tallassee teen killed in head-on crash Monday evening
Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across...
Water issues continue across Alabama amid deep freeze
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests

Latest News

A Venezuelan migrant warms her hands over a campfire outside her makeshift tent refusing to be...
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
It was nothing short of a miracle that Ruth Woroniecki survived the 200-foot fall that required...
Hiker rescued after 200-foot fall
One of the easiest ways to keep your water circulating is by leaving your faucets dripping.
Alabamians urged to end water drips when temperature rises above freezing
The pharmaceutical company had not received any reports of illnesses as of Dec. 21, according...
Blood pressure tablets recalled due to potential cancer risks, FDA says
It was nothing short of a miracle that Ruth Woroniecki survived the 200-foot fall that required...
Hiker rescued after 200-foot fall