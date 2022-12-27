Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Notasulga residents discuss water outage

William Baker is among the Wall Street Water Authority customers without water.
William Baker is among the Wall Street Water Authority customers without water.(Source: William Baker)
By Julia Avant
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WSFA) - As of Sunday, Wall Street Water Authority customers have been without water.

According to the company’s Facebook page, they ran out of water and their tanks are completely empty.

READ MORE: Deep freeze causing water issues in multiple areas in west, central Alabama

Two customers who live in Notasulga and have been impacted by the water outage are speaking out.

“They are saying that it could be days before the water is returned, and some people say that it could be as long as after New Year’s,” said Alyssa Machelle.

“I have two properties that I’ve had water service there for over 50 years and never been in a situation where they were out of water,” said William Baker.

On Monday, the company handed out a case of water per family, but some say more needs to be done to resolve the issue.

“I’ve got my husband, my grandmother - she’s 78 so that’s hard with her - and my daughter. She’s 6,” said Machelle.

Machelle has resorted to using her pool water to flush her toilets. She said her family is having to wash themselves using wipes and bottles of water.

Baker said, “My mom, she’s 80 and trying to help take care of her because we have no water to wash dishes or drink or take a bath or your toilets or anything. It’s very hard.”

WSFA 12 News has reached out to Wall Street Water Authority via Facebook and phone, but we have yet to receive any information. As of now, we do not know when residents will get their water back.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across...
Deep freeze causing water issues in multiple areas in west, central Alabama
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.
Dog abandoned at the airport finds forever home with airline captain
Tallassee man killed in Christmas Eve crash
Warming up and seeing rain return to the forecast ahead of New Years Eve...
First Alert: Chilly to start the week, warming up by New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Christmas meals delivered to River Region seniors
MACOA delivers meals on Christmas
MACOA delivers meals on Christmas
Reeltown English teacher's lessons have a twist
Reeltown English teacher's lessons have a twist
A winter storm rolls through Western New York on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Amherst, N.Y. A...
Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos