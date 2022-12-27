Notasulga residents discuss water outage

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WSFA) - As of Sunday, Wall Street Water Authority customers have been without water.

According to the company’s Facebook page, they ran out of water and their tanks are completely empty.

Two customers who live in Notasulga and have been impacted by the water outage are speaking out.

“They are saying that it could be days before the water is returned, and some people say that it could be as long as after New Year’s,” said Alyssa Machelle.

“I have two properties that I’ve had water service there for over 50 years and never been in a situation where they were out of water,” said William Baker.

On Monday, the company handed out a case of water per family, but some say more needs to be done to resolve the issue.

“I’ve got my husband, my grandmother - she’s 78 so that’s hard with her - and my daughter. She’s 6,” said Machelle.

Machelle has resorted to using her pool water to flush her toilets. She said her family is having to wash themselves using wipes and bottles of water.

Baker said, “My mom, she’s 80 and trying to help take care of her because we have no water to wash dishes or drink or take a bath or your toilets or anything. It’s very hard.”

WSFA 12 News has reached out to Wall Street Water Authority via Facebook and phone, but we have yet to receive any information. As of now, we do not know when residents will get their water back.

