Our warming trend is just getting started

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The deep freeze we have been under for the last couple of days will slowly fade into the rearview mirror... that means warm days (and nights) will be back in the forecast sooner than you might think! The 40s we saw for highs yesterday will turn into the 50s later this afternoon thanks to a ton of sunshine, but 60s and even the 70s will also make an appearance on our 7 day forecast.

Expect highs in the low to mid 50s across central and south Alabama today... with a small breeze it will be a decent day to unwind from the Christmas holiday.

Sunshine with temperatures in the lower 50s for the Camellia Bowl. (WSFA 12 News)

Another cold night below freezing is on the way for tonight, but it won’t be the kind of cold we dealt with this weekend.

Wednesday will be warmer than today with highs in the upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds expected.

There are no more 20s or 30s in the forecast beginning Wednesday night. That means no more frosty or freezing nights through at least the first few days of the new year! That’s probably a very welcome thing for many of us after the latest round of frigid temperatures.

Rain is likely late Friday, Friday night and Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

After starting in the 40s, highs are well into the 60s on Thursday under partly cloudy sky. Things change heading into the upcoming holiday weekend. A few showers can’t totally be ruled out Thursday night as moisture begins increasing from the south.

The better rain chances come later Friday, Friday night and the first half of Saturday. That is the window with the highest chance of rain at this point in time. Coverage will be at 60% late Friday, 70% Friday night and 60% Saturday. These percentages will likely change as we get a better handle on what exactly will transpire, so check back for updates if your plans take you outdoors for New Year’s Eve.

Wet weather is likely on New Year's Eve, but New Year's Day is beautiful. (WSFA 12 News)

Some heavy rain and even embedded thunderstorms are likely during this period. No severe weather is expected, but some flooding concerns may arise with rain totals of 1-3″ looking like a good bet by the end of the day Saturday.

Temperatures will stay warm even with the rain. Look for highs in the 60s Friday and Saturday. With drier weather back on Sunday it’s possible the thermometer hits 70 degrees in Montgomery!

The dry weather won’t last as another chance of rain is in the forecast to start 2023. Monday won’t be overly wet, but a few showers and thunderstorms are possible. Highs will still soar into the lower 70s! The rain chances continue into Tuesday and Wednesday as highs stay relatively warm.

