Reeltown High School teacher incorporates STEM in her English classes

REELTOWN, Ala. (WSFA) – Hannah Brown is always full of energy. Even as a new mother, she finds a way to continue to keep her students excited at Reeltown High School.

Her curriculum also includes something you typically don’t see in 7th-grade English. She also talks a lot about science and technology.

“I like to bring lots of energy in there. I always try to keep the kids guessing as to what we’re doing. But, still maintaining a really solid structure. I also look for books and stories that cover STEM {Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics} topics. I know that’s something you don’t typically see in an English class,” Brown said.

She said she loves books because they are truly the gateway to different subjects and experiences. She said she also really loves her 7th graders and the entire Reeltown community. Her husband is a local pastor.

“Reeltown is very close and very tight-knit. We’re like family here. We take care of each other.”

