Tallassee teen killed in head-on crash Monday evening

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tallassee teen has died and two others are injured following a Monday afternoon crash involving two vehicles, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash happened around 5:25 p.m. on Alabama 229 near the 2 mile marker. That’s about six miles south of Tallassee, in Elmore County.

According to ALEA, the unnamed 17-year-old victim was critically injured when the 2014 Honda Accord they were driving collided head-on with a Toyota Camry, driven by Yolanda F. Hurst, 43, of Tallassee.

The teen was rushed to an area hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead after arrival. Hurst and a passenger in her vehicle, Marquez Hurst, 21, also of Tallassee, were taken to a Montgomery hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not released.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and fire departments responded to the scene. The Franklin Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department posted photos from the scene to its social media page showing crews extinguishing a fire in one of the empty vehicles.

ALEA said an investigation into the cause of the crash is being conducted by its Highway Patrol Division.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.