Temperatures continue their rise

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The deep freeze is now a couple of days behind us, and the warming trend will continue through the beginning of 2023. The 40s from yesterday will turn into the 50s, 60s and even the 70s over the next week!

Sunshine with temperatures in the lower 50s for the Camellia Bowl. (WSFA 12 News)

Today will be the 50s part of that warming trend. Expect highs in the lower to perhaps middle 50s under mainly sunny skies. With light wind speeds it will be a pretty decent day to get out and spend those Christmas gift cards or take down the Christmas decorations.

Another cold night below freezing is on the way for tonight. This will be followed by highs in the upper 50s tomorrow afternoon. Skies will feature more cloud cover tomorrow. The clouds won’t bring any rain with them.

There are no more 20s or 30s in the forecast beginning Wednesday night. That means no more frosty or freezing nights through at least the first few days of the new year! That’s probably a very welcome thing for many of us after the latest round of frigid temperatures.

Rain is likely late Friday, Friday night and Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

After starting in the 40s, highs are well into the 60s on Thursday under partly cloudy skies. Things change heading into the upcoming holiday weekend. A few showers can’t totally be ruled out Thursday night as moisture begins increasing from the south.

The better rain chances come later Friday, Friday night and the first half of Saturday. That is the window with the highest chance of rain at this point in time. Coverage will be at 60% late Friday, 70% Friday night and 60% Saturday. These percentages will likely change at least slightly as we get closer to the weekend and get a better handle on what exactly will transpire. I’d bet they go up given the latest trends with the forecast models.

Wet weather is likely on New Year's Eve, but New Year's Day is beautiful. (WSFA 12 News)

Some heavy rain and even embedded thunderstorms are likely during this period. No severe weather is expected, but some flooding concerns may arise with rain totals of 1-3″ looking like a good bet by the end of the day Saturday.

Temperatures will stay warm even with the rain. Look for highs in the 60s Friday and Saturday. With drier weather back on Sunday it’s possible the thermometer hits 70 degrees in Montgomery!

The dry weather won’t last as another chance of rain is in the forecast to start 2023. Monday won’t be overly wet, but a few showers and thunderstorms are possible. Highs will still soar into the lower 70s! The rain chances continue into Tuesday and Wednesday as highs stay relatively warm.

