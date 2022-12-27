Union Springs man fatally shot on Christmas Eve

Union Springs, Ala. (WSFA) - A 50-year-old man in Union Springs was fatally shot on Christmas Eve, according to the Union Springs Police Department., Sidney Darian Freeman of Union Springs was shot in the chest from a moving vehicle.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. at the 600 block of Johnson St. The USPD stated that the shooting was done from a gray vehicle, but the make and model are unknown at this time.

Currently, the Police are currently searching for two people of interest. Their identities have not been released at this time.

A motive is unclear, and no further details were released in connection to the shooting this time.

