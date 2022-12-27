Advertise
Union Springs man fatally shot on Christmas Eve

Sidney Freeman was fatally shot on Christmas Eve.
Sidney Freeman was fatally shot on Christmas Eve.(Union Springs Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Union Springs, Ala. (WSFA) - A 50-year-old man in Union Springs was fatally shot on Christmas Eve, according to the Union Springs Police Department., Sidney Darian Freeman of Union Springs was shot in the chest from a moving vehicle.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. at the 600 block of Johnson St. The USPD stated that the shooting was done from a gray vehicle, but the make and model are unknown at this time.

Currently, the Police are currently searching for two people of interest. Their identities have not been released at this time.

A motive is unclear, and no further details were released in connection to the shooting this time.

