We will see plenty of rain over the next 10 days

Total rain through January 5th will amount to 3-5″
Total rainfall could reach several inches by January 5th thanks to multiple systems moving through.
Total rainfall could reach several inches by January 5th thanks to multiple systems moving through.(WSFA 12 News)
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If wet weather is something you desire then the next 10 days will be right up your alley. Beginning this Friday there will be plenty of rain across the state of Alabama.

It won’t rain every moment of each day as some dry breaks will certainly occur. However, there will be a good dose of wet weather Friday, Saturday and throughout next week.

Total rain through January 5th will likely exceed 3" in Montgomery.
Total rain through January 5th will likely exceed 3" in Montgomery.(WSFA 12 News)

The first round of rain will fall between Friday morning and Saturday evening. Much of that period will likely be wet for Central and South Alabama. Some of the rain will be heavy and a few flooding concerns could very well arise.

It shouldn’t be a widespread flooding event, but a few problem spots are very possible. There will also be a few thunderstorms in the mix Friday and Saturday. No severe thunderstorms will occur based on the data we are seeing right now, so that’s a positive.

Total rainfall during this period will generally amount to 1-3″. If heavier banding of rain occurs there may be a few spots that see more than that.

A dry New Year’s Day will then follow before more rain next week.

On and off chances for wet weather exist between Monday and Thursday. This period will likely bring another 1-2″ of rainfall to the region, lifting overall totals to 3-5″ across the state.

With that much rain falling over a stretch of 9 days it’s likely we avoid major flooding problems. Like the Friday to Saturday period though, a few issues could arise so be sure to continue checking back for more information as the week moves along.

