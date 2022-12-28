2 arrested in overnight shooting death in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin is shedding light on what he calls an “odd case” that happened early Tuesday. That case involved three 19-year-olds. One of them, Emanuel Antwone Lucas, was killed, while his girlfriend and a mutual friend were booked into jail on different charges.

Franklin said it started between 1-2 a.m. when Lucas and his girlfriend, Lea Lewis, “conspired” to fight their friend Joe Harris when they picked him up.

“Mr. Lucas was going to hunker down in the backseat of a Kia Optima and Mr. Harris was to get in the front seat unbeknownst that Mr. Lucas was in the backseat. Mr. Harris was coaxed by Ms. Lewis to get in the car on the promise of some recreational activity that was going to take place up here in Elmore County,” said Franklin. He clarified this may have involved the promise of drug activity.

He said Harris talked with Lewis during the drive, unaware that her boyfriend was hiding behind him. He said at some point, Lucas attacked Harris from behind the seat, stabbing him in the arm with a knife. Franklin said Harris reacted by pulling out a .380 handgun and shooting Lucas, who died.

He said Lewis and Harris dumped Lucas on Clover Bottom Road and drove away. The two went to Montgomery. According to the sheriff, Lewis said Harris made her drive there at gunpoint.

“When they do arrive in Montgomery, back at Mr. Harris’ location, that is when Ms. Lewis does the proper thing and calls the authorities. And that’s when Mr. Lucas’ body is discovered,” Franklin said. He added that Harris was later picked up at a Haynes Ambulance where he was seeking treatment for his cut arm.

Warrants were issued against both Lewis and Harris. Lewis is charged with murder while Harris is charged with second-degree kidnapping and abuse of a corpse. Elmore County jail records show they each have bail currently at $50,000.

“Even though {Harris} was a victim for a short time there, tables sort of turned on him there,” the sheriff said.

He said the cases will be presented to a grand jury, which will decide about the charges. He believes the defense will try to have the charges downgraded,

“I’m sure that they’re going to try to downgrade these charges, whoever represents her, because they probably not going to feel like she’s the one that’s the most culpable. The one that they feel like’s the most culpable, I’m sure, is the dead man, and he’s not here to testify,” he said.

Franklin spoke to the “bad blood” between the parties, noting that Lucas and Harris are co-defendants in a robbery case awaiting trial. He said one wanted to strike a plea deal, while the other wanted to go to trial.

The suspects’ court filings are not yet in public record, so it is not known if they have representation who can speak about the case.

