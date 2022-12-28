Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo

Several of the arrests were by the Buffalo Police Department’s anti-looting detail. (BUFFALO POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm.

Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail.

On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed Erie County, New York. At least 31 people have died in the area.

Officials are still working to restore power and clear roads days after the height of the storm.

There is still an active driving ban in Buffalo and an advisory in the rest of Erie County.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the city's "working to arrest as many of these looters as we possibly can." (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger has died just months after being reelected to a third term...
Funeral plans set for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger
Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.
Dog abandoned at the airport finds forever home with airline captain
A Tallassee teen has died and two others are injured following a Monday afternoon crash...
Tallassee teen killed in head-on crash Monday evening
Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across...
Water issues continue across Alabama amid deep freeze
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests

Latest News

A Venezuelan migrant warms her hands over a campfire outside her makeshift tent, refusing to be...
US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now
Supreme Court ruling that effectively extends Title 42 puts migrants waiting at the border in a...
Migrants on standby as SCOTUS keeps Title 42 in place
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the city's "working to arrest as many of these looters as we...
Buffalo's mayor condemns looting during storm
The videos were recorded at a low resolution by the Buffalo Police Department.
Buffalo police arrest 8 for looting during storm