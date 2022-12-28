Claim: Racism, misused funds got woman fired during Dothan feeding scandal

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A woman fired from her city of Dothan job paints a disturbing portrait of racist bosses who unfairly retaliated against her as she questioned their handling of government funds and confronted them with other issues.

Stephanie Wingfield makes those allegations in court documents filed last week as part of her wrongful termination lawsuit against the city of Dothan.

She is asking a judge to order the city to rehire her.

A 23-year employee, Wingfield coordinated a Department of Leisure Services program that provided meals to mostly low-income children.

City officials claim she mismanaged the federally funded initiative and committed numerous infractions that included falsifying documents required for reimbursement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Related: One woman to blame for feeding mess, city manager claims

They claim that paperwork often depicted several hundred meals had been delivered on a single day when only small portion of those had been passed out.

The city paid a restaurant several million dollars to provide those meals, though some were tossed into dumpsters, according to the city.

Wingfield’s poor job performance has embarrassed the city at the very least, Dothan City Manager Kevin Cowper claimed in a previous WTVY interview.

After he learned of those improprieties Wingfield was fired and a criminal investigation commenced, Cowper said.

Through her attorney, Wingfield denies allegations of wrongdoing and, in her suit, claims her unfair treatment began long before the feeding issues surfaced.

She alleges that in 2021 supervisors demeaned her in front of others during a meeting and, after she stood up for herself, she was suspended.

She claims her bosses also retaliated because she uncovered their misuse of federal funds that had been awarded to the city during the pandemic.

And she insinuates that Leisure Services’ upper management are racists who have treated Blacks with less respect than other employees.

She also believes that she may have been unfairly targeted because of a $3100 worthless check that she wrote to an Enterprise automobile dealership.

Though she wrote that check in 2017, Wingfield was not arrested until May 2022 during a traffic stop and as her professional career unraveled.

Blaming the matter on a clerical issue, she repaid the money and prosecutors dropped charges soon afterwards.

However, when she informed her bosses about the incident, they almost simultaneously confronted her with allegations that she had rigged the feeding program bid process, Wingfield claims.

The alleged falsified documents and questions about the bid process fairness led to Wingfield’s termination, though she claims that about the same time she was lauded for how well she coordinated the feeding initiative.

After the Dothan Personnel Board upheld her termination, Wingfield filed the lawsuit in Houston County Circuit Court, with a trial date pending.

One of Wingfield’s bosses has retired and several of her coworkers were disciplined for their role in the embarrassing incident.

Larry Patrick, a former high-ranking Leisure Services supervisor, filed a $150,000 claim against the city after learning his name had been electronically forged on feeding documents for years after he retired.

The status of that claim is unknown.

Cowper did not comment for this article because of ongoing litigation. His comments reflected in this article were made before Wingfield filed her lawsuit.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.