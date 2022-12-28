Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans pride themselves on showing up en mass wherever the Eagles play, whether its Paulson Stadium or on the road.

But many say they’re disappointed in the Camellia Bowl’s game plan when it came to things like stadium concessions and the venues around Montgomery.

Fans that traveled to Montgomery on Monday began posting on social media that many restaurants were normally closed on Mondays and weren’t opening for the influx of bowl visitors.

Others posted about long lines at the places that were open and some places running out of food or drinks. The Biggers family says the lack of staffing, inventory and more surprised them.

“I just can’t imagine that you know thousands and thousands of people are coming to your town, that you just wouldn’t have everything open and have extra people everywhere because you know there’s tons of money to be made,” said Michelle Biggers.

Fans went to the Camellia Bowl’s Facebook page to post complaints of hour-long lines to get into a single gate and concession lines and shortages.

Fans say they don’t want this to come off as sour grapes after losing the game. They just hope organizers can find some solutions for the two teams that play there next year.

