First Alert: Warming temperatures and the return of rain ahead of 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are looking toward to much warmer temperatures over the next few days... 2022 will end on a mild note, but it could also end on a wet one. Sunshine will be the dominate force in the forecast today and tomorrow, but by late Friday we will see an increased amount of shower activity across Alabama; the warmer than normal air will stick around through the beginning of 2023, bringing with it even more rain chances.

The 50s from yesterday will turn into the 60s later on this afternoon, and by Thursday we will likely be talking about the majority of central and south Alabama making it into the 70s!

Today will feature a few more clouds, but that doesn’t mean we are without sunshine; with a relatively light wind it will still be a nice day.

Rain chances are high Friday, Saturday and again next week. (WSFA 12 News)

If you are not a cold weather fan, we are happy to report that there are currently no 20s or 30s on the 7 day forecast. That means no more frosty or freezing nights through at least the first several days of the new year! That’s probably a very welcome thing for many of us after the latest round of frigid temperatures.

It may dry for now, but things change heading into the upcoming holiday weekend. Moisture increases tomorrow night and eventually rain enters the picture Friday afternoon. Rain will continue Friday night and into the first half of Saturday... that is the window with the highest chance of rain at this point in time.

Heavy rainfall and some instances of flash flooding are possible Friday and Friday night. (WSFA 12 News)

Coverage will be at 60% late Friday, 90% Friday night and 60% early in the day Saturday.

Some heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms are likely during this period. No severe weather is expected, but some flooding concerns may arise with rain totals of 1-3″ looking like a good bet by the end of the day Saturday.

Temperatures will stay warm even with the rain. Look for highs in the mid-60s Friday and the upper 60s to around 70 on Saturday. With drier weather back on New Year’s Day it’s likely the thermometer hits 70 degrees.

Early day showers and storms are expected Saturday, then New Year's Day is dry. (WSFA 12 News)

The dry weather won’t last as another chance of rain is in the forecast to start 2023. Monday won’t be overly wet, but a few showers and thunderstorms are possible. The chance of rain and thunderstorms goes up for the Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday period as another system moves into Alabama. This one will again possess the capability of dropping heavy rain. There could even be a strong storm with this system so it bears watching.

Highs will still soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s through next Wednesday. There are signs that temperatures cool down a bit by the second half of next week and the first weekend of the new year.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.