Former Dothan city manager Don Marnon dies

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Dothan city manager Don Marnon died Tuesday, according to his daughter’s Facebook page. He was 85.

Marnon’s city hall tenure followed his retirement from the U.S. Army where he achieved the rank of colonel.

He also served several years as chairman of Army Aviation Center Federal Credit Union, now All-In Credit Union.

Marnon, who managed the city for about eight years, is best remembered for his hands-on approach.

He would frequently respond with emergency crews wearing his hard hat.

“I enjoyed working with him at the City of Dothan. He always ended his letters and posts with “Keep Smiling,” recalled Dothan businesswoman Cynthia Green in her Facebook post.

“He was a great guy and I have a lot of respect for him,” posted Sue Locke Bergman whose husband, Harold Locke, served as police chief under Marnon.

Marnon left the city manager’s job in the mid-1990′s.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

