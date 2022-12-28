Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Juvenile dies after being shot in Montgomery

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm a juvenile was fatally shot this week.

Capt. Jarrett Williams said the male victim was shot around 5 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way. The victim’s injuries were life-threatening. He was pronounced dead Wednesday.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Williams said this is a homicide case. No arrests have been made yet.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallassee teen has died and two others are injured following a Monday afternoon crash...
Tallassee teen killed in head-on crash Monday evening
Lea Lewis and Joe Harris were arrested following the shooting death of Emanuel Lucas in Elmore...
2 arrested in overnight shooting death in Elmore County
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger has died just months after being reelected to a third term...
Funeral set for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger
Sidney Freeman was fatally shot on Christmas Eve.
Union Springs man fatally shot on Christmas Eve
Water from a burst sprinkler system is channeled into a trash bin at Bullock Correctional...
Videos show Alabama prison inmates battling broken overhead pipe

Latest News

We spent more than 50 hours at or below freezing in Montgomery this past weekend.
The numbers behind the Christmas weekend arctic outbreak
New Year's Eve on the Montgomery Riverfront
New Year's Eve on the Montgomery Riverfront
Stephanie Wingfield (R) listens as her attorney, Richard Rice, speaks to WTVY News 4 following...
Claim: Racism, misused funds got woman fired during Dothan feeding scandal
Catastrophic flood damage to the Greenville High School gym floor.
Flood damage at 2 Butler County schools after sprinklers burst