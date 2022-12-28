Juvenile dies after being shot in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm a juvenile was fatally shot this week.

Capt. Jarrett Williams said the male victim was shot around 5 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way. The victim’s injuries were life-threatening. He was pronounced dead Wednesday.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Williams said this is a homicide case. No arrests have been made yet.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

