Montgomery leaders closer to ARPA allocation

By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery city and county leaders met again to determine what to do with over $80 million American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The group of leaders has narrowed down a list, but still, needs a concrete plan to vote on.

Consultants say the city and county have done better than other municipalities at surveying their communities to get ideas for how to spend their American rescue plan dollars.

“And as a result of that, your phase one and phase two projects that you approved; they’re covered,” said Susan Kennedy, a consultant.

These are the top 10 community concerns that will be prioritized when allocating the funds.

  1. Crime prevention and mental health
  2. Poverty, hunger, and homelessness
  3. Public Education
  4. Water, sewage, and drainage infrastructure
  5. Small business and non-profit support
  6. Job creation and workforce training
  7. COVID-19 and healthcare disparities
  8. Broadband access
  9. Rental and mortgage assistance
  10. Tourism and recreation

Montgomery county and city have combined their ARPA funds and ideas.

“And I think this type of collaboration is what helps our community move forward and kind of punch above its weight, if you will,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

There are projects in the works, but the lengthy process caused frustration from some leaders. However, project consultants say this timeline is typical, especially when dealing with federal dollars.

“It takes time to get them right and what we don’t want to do is launch programs that don’t work,” said Terri Reynolds, a consultant.

Dollars must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by 2026.

“We’re not gonna wait that long. But we’re also again, we’re gonna be very tenacious on making sure that what we do is for the best for all our residents of Montgomery County,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman, Doug Singleton.

Mayor Reed says the plan is to have a spending package to vote on early next year.

