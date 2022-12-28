Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Troopers buy Christmas presents for kids after arresting father for domestic violence

The troopers returned to the home the next day to deliver the presents. State police said the...
The troopers returned to the home the next day to deliver the presents. State police said the mother and children were “extremely thankful.”(Michigan State Police)
By Kayla Jones and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – Troopers in Michigan pooled their own money to buy a family Christmas presents after they learned the father, whom they arrested, did not buy any gifts for his children.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers were sent to the home on Christmas Day and arrested the father for domestic violence and felonious assault.

While they were there, the troopers learned that the father had not given his four children any Christmas presents. After leaving the home, troopers decided to pool together their own money to buy and wrap gifts for the kids.

The troopers returned to the home the next day to deliver the presents. State police said the mother and children were “extremely thankful.”

“Thank you troopers for going above and beyond to serve your community,” Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

Officials did not give further details on the man’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallassee teen has died and two others are injured following a Monday afternoon crash...
Tallassee teen killed in head-on crash Monday evening
Lea Lewis and Joe Harris were arrested following the shooting death of Emanuel Lucas in Elmore...
2 arrested in overnight shooting death in Elmore County
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger has died just months after being reelected to a third term...
Funeral set for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger
Sidney Freeman was fatally shot on Christmas Eve.
Union Springs man fatally shot on Christmas Eve
Water from a burst sprinkler system is channeled into a trash bin at Bullock Correctional...
Videos show Alabama prison inmates battling broken overhead pipe

Latest News

14-year-old dies after being shot in Montgomery
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college...
Prosecutors open investigation into NY Rep.-elect George Santos
President Biden speaks to media about Supreme Court ruling on Title 42.
President Biden says Title 42 enforcement will continue, libertarian policy analyst says policy make
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013.
Paul Pelosi attack: Suspect enters not-guilty plea